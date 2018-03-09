North Muskegon Upsets Kent City’s Perfect Record in District Championship

Posted 11:50 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:10AM, March 10, 2018

RAVENNA, Mich. -- North Muskegon upset undefeated Kent City with a 37-34 in the district championship at Ravenna on Friday.

