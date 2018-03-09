Potter’s House Takes District Title From Defending Champ, Tri-Unity Christian

Posted 11:54 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:09AM, March 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Potter's House boy's basketball team claimed the district title with a 49-41 win over the defending district and regional champs, Try-Unity Christian on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s