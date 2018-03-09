Potter’s House Takes District Title From Defending Champ, Tri-Unity Christian
-
Potter’s House Beats Tri Unity Christian 40-35
-
Unity Christian Claims District Title with Win over Holland Christian
-
Cassell’s 33 points leads The Potter’s House to win over Howardsville Christian
-
West Ottawa beats Jenison to repeat as district champs
-
Kelloggsville snaps Unit Christian’s 17-game winning streak
-
-
Kalamazoo Christian Beats Hackett For 3rd Time in District Title Matchup
-
Kent City gets by Western Michigan Christian to win district title
-
South Christian wins 3rd straight district title with win over Kelloggsville
-
East Kentwood, Grand Rapids Christian win district semifinal games at Caledonia
-
Kelloggsville Holds Off Potter’s House 72-66
-
-
Kalamazoo Christian earns sweep of rival Hackett
-
West Michigan soldier surprises parents after time overseas
-
GR Catholic Girls Hang On Over Spring Lake