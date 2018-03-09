Road reopens after truck crashes into tree near Marne

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Wright Township road was closed Friday after a one-vehicle crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says a pick-up truck crashed into a tree along Berlin Fair Drive west of 24th Avenue. The crash was reported at about 5:28 p.m.

Berlin Fair Drive was closed between 24th and 32nd avenues but reopened as of 6:33 p.m., according to the dispatch.

Dispatchers say the driver was unconscious when crews arrived at the scene. The severity of their injuries was unclear.