South Christian Upsets Godwin Heights in District Finals

Posted 11:26 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:14AM, March 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The South Christian boy's basketball team knocked off Godwin Heights 61-58 in the district championship game at Kelloggsville on Friday.

 

