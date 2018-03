Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Two teenage boys were arrested after stealing a car from a nearby apartment complex and later crashing it into a tree.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Washington Ave and Race St.

Officers responded to find the car unoccupied and brought in a canine to search the area.

A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested following the canine track and are behind held in juvenile detention on separate charges.