Albion City Manager announces resignation

Posted 7:00 PM, March 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:09PM, March 10, 2018

ALBION, Mich. —  Albion City Manager Sheryl Mitchell has announced her resignation.

In her resignation letter, Mitchell says her last day on the job will be March 31.

Photo courtesy: CityofAlbionMi.gov

Among other things, Mitchell writes: “I am extremely proud and honored to have had a leadership role in the ‘Team Albion’ spirit of cooperative partnerships between our City staff, management, community partners and elected leaders. It is now time for me to move on in my journey…”.

Mitchell had hinted at resigning last October, before changing her mind. This time, she’s encouraging the city to rely on “members of the management team to help lead the way forward.” Mitchell cites some accomplishments the city has accomplished during her nearly four-year tenure on the job, including participation in Project Rising Tide.

No specific reasons are given in the letter for Mitchell’s resignation. She says she’s committed to working with city management “for a smooth transition of projects, initiatives, and responsibilities” before she leaves.

 

