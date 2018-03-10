Hope Women Fall in DIII National Tournament

Posted 11:39 PM, March 10, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope women's basketball team wasn't able to overcome Thomas More on Saturday in the sectional finals at Devos Fieldhouse.

The game was tied 30-30 at the half, but the Saints would pull away in the second half to top the Flying Dutch 72-57.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s