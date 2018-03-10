× Kentwood shooting investigation underway and ‘active’, say dispatchers

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kent County dispatchers confirm an active crime investigation is underway in Kentwood, following a shooting at the Knight’s Inn.

The incident occurred a little before 11 p.m. Officers on scene tell us that it happened inside the hotel at 3524 – 28th Street SE. That’s just east of Broadmoor Avenue.

Police say there is at least once suspect and one female victim. She was transported to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

Further details will be released as police continue their investigation.