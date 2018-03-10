Kentwood shooting investigation underway and ‘active’, say dispatchers

Posted 11:40 PM, March 10, 2018, by , Updated at 12:17AM, March 11, 2018

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kent County dispatchers confirm an active crime investigation is underway in Kentwood, following a shooting at the Knight’s Inn.

The incident occurred a little before 11 p.m. Officers on scene tell us that it happened inside the hotel at 3524 – 28th Street SE. That’s just east of Broadmoor Avenue.

Police say there is at least once suspect and one female victim. She was transported to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

Further details will be released as police continue their investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s