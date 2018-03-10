× Rockford teen’s body is recovered in Bahamas

HARBOUR ISLAND, Bahamas — The body of a Rockford teenager missing since last Monday has been found in the Bahamas.

According to the family of 19-year-old Jonathan Brussow, “On March 9, 2018, Jonathan’s body was recovered atop a cliff several hundred yards down from where the sea grabbed him. It is our belief that he came ashore shortly after he entered the water and did not suffer.”

Police and the U.S. Coast Guard had been searching for Brussow since he disappeared last Monday morning. He was swept into the ocean near the Glass Window Bridge in the north end of Eleuthera Island.

Investigators in the Bahamas told FOX 17 that Brussow and an unidentified friend were sightseeing near the bridge around 7 a.m. Monday when a large wave knocked the two into the water.

Brussow was swept out to sea. The other person managed to stay near the shore and run for help. The Bahama Press reports that in addition to Brussow, seven other people have been injured because of dangerous waters.

Police have since closed down the bridge.

Brussow is a graduate of Rockford High School from the class of 2016.

The family issued the following statement Saturday morning:

“To friends / family

Jonathan Brussow was born on May 31, 1998 in the straight line wind storm that swept through Kent county. His mother and I arrived at hospital through roads of debris to have Jonathan enter this world minutes later.

On March 5, 2018 another storm (larger than the island of Eleuthera has seen since 1992) swept Jonathan off into the sea.

On March 9 2018 Jonathan’s body was recovered atop a cliff several hundred yards down from where the sea grabbed him. It is our belief that he came ashore shortly after he entered the water and did not suffer.

God brought Jonathan in with a storm and took him back in a storm.

The Rockford squire wrote an article back around his birth and nicknamed him Storm Trooper. As a family he was known as Jonathan (Stormy) Brussow. He named his dog Stormy. For those that knew him well knew he lived his life with a storm of passion and a smile that would light up a room.

On behalf of Brad, Carolyn, Alex, Allison, and Athena we thank everyone who has brought joy and happiness to Jonathan’s life.

Thank you also for all the prayers and support we have received through out this ordeal.”