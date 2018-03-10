× US-131 northbound reopens earlier than scheduled at 28th Street

WYOMING, Mich. — Well, that didn’t take long. The northbound lanes of US-131 were scheduled to be closed at 28th Street throughout the weekend for construction work in Wyoming. But the project ended early.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman Jeff Cranson tells FOX 17 the repair work on the bridges over Plaster Creek went “very smoothly” and finished early Saturday afternoon.

That’s good news for motorists who were informed the northbound lanes were going to be closed until 5 a.m. Monday. Through traffic was being advised during the closure to take westbound M-6 to eastbound I-196 to bypass the construction on US-131.

The southbound lanes of US-131 are scheduled to be closed at Burton Street the weekend beginning Friday, March 23 at 9 p.m. through Monday, March 26 at 5 a.m.

M-DOT tells FOX 17 via a Facebook message: “If we have any changes with the (southbound) closures, we’ll let everyone know. Have a great rest of your weekend!”