GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting Saturday, the Easter bunny will be available for pictures at Woodland Mall’s Macy’s court.

You can bring the kids or even your pet for photos and to meet the Easter bunny.

If you are interested in making a reservation, you can RSVP here.

There is also a ‘Mad Hatter tea party’ planned today and next Saturday from 10 – 1 p.m that will include a visit from the Easter bunny.