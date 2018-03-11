× Jesse McCartney to perform show at CMU

MOUNT PLESANT, Mich. — Actor and former member of the band Dream Street, Jesse McCartney is coming to Michigan.

McCartney is set to perform mostly acoustic-style on March 22 in Finch Fieldhouse at Central Michigan University.

It’s all part of his nationwide college tour that he started last year. The band Public is set to open for him

Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for the public, with a VIP meet-and-greet available for an additional $40.

For more information, click here.