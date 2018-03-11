GR police investigating woman’s ‘suspicious’ death

Photo Gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a woman’s death outside a house on the city’s southeast side Sunday morning.
They’re calling the death “suspicious.”
A GRPD sergeant at the scene in the 500 block of Logan Street SE told FOX 17 that a woman’s body had been found outside a home at about 8 a.m. Sunday and that the death is under investigation.
He said the woman’s identity had not yet been confirmed, and that police are not calling the death a homicide or a murder at this point.
Police are not disclosing the woman’s age or any details until her relatives are notified.
FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and will provide further details as they become available.
1 Comment
learnedmylesson25
These crimes take a long time to be explained to the public.Same as the shooting last night at the hotel on 28th.No info,with an attempted murderer running around.Details please.