Body of woman found in Grand Rapids identified

Posted 3:04 PM, March 12, 2018, by , Updated at 03:06PM, March 12, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have identified the body of the woman found on a Grand Rapids street Sunday morning.

The body of Hillary Schihl, 26, was found at about 8:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Logan Street SE.  Police called her death “suspicious.”

In a press release Monday afternoon, police say that the Kent County Medical Examiner has found no signs of trauma to Schihl. The cause of her death has not yet been determined.  Toxicology results have not yet been completed.

Police say the investigation into her death continues.

