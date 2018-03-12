× Jay-Z and Beyonce to tour this summer and fall; Detroit and Chicago dates announced

NEW YORK (AP/FOX 17) — Jay-Z and Beyonce have announced they’ll hit the road together this summer and fall for a stadium tour.

The hip-hop super couple will kick off their “On the Run II” tour June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. The tour will hit 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe and 21 cities in North America, including Boston, Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.

Locally, the couple will perform at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 10 and at Ford Field in Detroit on August 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 19.

The tour is a reprise of the couple’s joint 2014 six-week “On the Run” tour across North America and two dates in Paris, which were filmed for an HBO special.

This time the tour will end Oct. 2 in Vancouver