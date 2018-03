Jazz vocalist Kurt Elling and more performing at St. Cecilia Music Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The final four concerts are coming up at St. Cecilia Music Center, and famous jazz vocalist Kurt Elling is among the performers.

Executive director Cathy Holbrook talks about the upcoming concerts wrapping up St. Cecilia's 207-18 season:

Kurt Elling

March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $40-$45

Asleep at the Wheel

April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $40-$45

Eat. Drink. Be Merry!

April 14 at 6 p.m.

Fundraiser benefiting St. Cecilia Music Center

Tickets: $100 each

Mozart, Weber and Brahms: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series

April 19  at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $38-$43

To purchase tickets, visit scmc-online.org.