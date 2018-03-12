Mississippi 6th grader kills himself after being bullied

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The family of a 6th grade middle school student in Mississippi has confirmed he took his life Tuesday after being bullied.
Cheryl Hudson, the mother of 12-year-old Andrew Leach, tells WREG her son killed himself over continuous bullying.
She says he left a note for his family and then hung himself.
His 16-year-old brother, who is also being bullied, found him.
Hudson also says bullying runs rampant in Southaven Middle School.
“A few years ago there was a young girl who hung herself from a water tower due to bullying,” she said. “There have been several attempts since then with other kids.”
When asked if she ever spoke to school officials about the bullying, Hudson said “I only spoke with the school’s 6th grade principal. I didn’t know how to handle it. His dad did talk to a teacher one time. But from what we are hearing, there was a group of kids that would go around calling him fat, ugly and worthless.”
A GoFundMe account has already raised $7,000.
You can donate here if you would like to help the family.
Mac Woods
This is what “Zero Tolerance” has given us. Dead kids. How many more need to die, before natural law is restored to school yards, and kids are permitted to beat the schitt out of their bullies? Wasn’t a bully problem in my day. We beat them down. Now, with “Zero Tolerance” only the kids interested in behaving are compelled to honor it. Bullies? If anything, it gives them a distinct advantage.
jerry
when i was in 7th there was a bully and he got his butt kicked so bad he limped for 3 days and black eye was there for a week and his 2 front teeth were missing for 2 yrs he never picked on any one after that we told him stop or you will get your butt beat his mommy came to school to tell the teacher we beat up her johnny ,well your johnny beat up others and next time you will need a body bag for the little basterd