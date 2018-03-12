Paws, Claws and Corks raising money for Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This extravagant event will feature the hottest restaurants, breweries, and wineries in West Michigan. Guests will enjoy fabulous cuisine, wonderful wine and beer samples, as well as opportunities to bid on exciting packages including adventures, trips, wine, sports memorabilia and much more! Most importantly, money raised will benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan in our mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in our community through education, example, responsible placement and protection.

Paws, Claws & Corks

Monday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m. in the Steelcase Ballroom at DeVos Place

$100 per person ($50 of each ticket is tax deductible)