Smart Shopper: Grocery deals this week around West Michigan

It’s Monday, that means it’s time to do what most people dread: grocery shop. Hopefully these savings I have found around West Michigan will ease that burden just a bit.

Looking to stock up that freezer? Byron Center Meats, 8375 Freeland Ave. SW, is having its S’Pig’Tacular pork sale this month! Get a whole pork, roughly 200 pound average, and the meat will be $1.65 per pound which includes custom processing and vacuum sealed. A half-pork will cost $1.75 per pound. A $50 deposit is required. You can also get a 5 pound bag of boneless, skinless chicken breasts for $9.00. That’s a savings of $5.00. Be sure to follow them on Facebook for upcoming monthly sales.

Ken’s Fruit Market has some amazing deals at all three of its Grand Rapids area locations. Get a 10 pound bag of boneless, skinless chicken breast for $1.49 per pound. Fresh ground, all beef hamburgers, 75 percent lean, is $1.99 per pound, sold in $3 pound packages. Need some fruits and veggies? Get a 6 ounce package of blueberries for 99 cents, green cabbage is 33 cents per pound and bananas are just 33 cents per pound. I highly advise trying one of their many homemade sausages, too! Delicious!

Meijer has their Buy 5 and save $5 instantly sale going on, throughout their store. This is everything from Doritos and NutriGrain bars to select Cottonelle bath tissue and more. You can mix and match the five items in order to get the discount. Click here to see the weekly ad.

Did you know that March is Frozen Food Month? Family Fare is celebrating with a Mix & Match Buy 5, Save $3 sale. However, the deals go beyond the frozen food aisles. There is one small section in their ad that features a “Buy 2, Get 3 Free” items. Click here for the full ad. (Note: the weekly ad for this article was the Leonard Street location in Grand Rapids.)

A great website and app to use to compare hundreds of weekly ads for numerous stores is called Flipp. It’s also a great place to make a shopping list and clip coupons.

If you are seeing great deals around West Michigan, I’d love to hear about them. Please send them to smartshopper@fox17online.com and follow me on Facebook.