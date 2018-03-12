Threat made by Ionia middle schooler deemed unfounded

Posted 7:49 AM, March 12, 2018

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A threat made towards Ionia Middle School Monday morning police report is not credible.

The report of a threat made by a middle school student came in just after 6:30 a.m. and according to authorities busses were already enroute to get students.

Students were held on their busses early Monday morning until police determined that the threat was not credible.

In a post made by the school it said “Please know that IPS is committed to student safety and we apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced as a result of out actions.”

 

