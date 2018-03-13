Ferris State beats Findlay for 1st Regional Championship in 29 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Drew Cushingberry scored 21 points in his final game at Wink Arena and DeShaun Thrower added 20 points off the bench as Ferris State beat Findlay at home to claim the Midwest Regional Championship Tuesday night.

It is just the 2nd Regional Championship in school history for the Bulldogs and the 1st since the 1988-1989 season.

2-time GLIAC player of the year Zach Hankins scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Ferris State (35-1) advances to the division II Elite 8 March 20-24 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.