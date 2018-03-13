Ferris State beats Findlay for 1st Regional Championship in 29 years

Posted 11:13 PM, March 13, 2018, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Drew Cushingberry scored 21 points in his final game at Wink Arena and DeShaun Thrower added 20 points off the bench as Ferris State beat Findlay at home to claim the Midwest Regional Championship Tuesday night.

It is just the 2nd Regional Championship in school history for the Bulldogs and the 1st since the 1988-1989 season.

2-time GLIAC player of the year Zach Hankins scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Ferris State (35-1) advances to the division II Elite 8 March 20-24 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s