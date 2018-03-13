Listen to “Sounds of Spring” by Chamber Choir of GR on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sweet sounds of Spring will fill the air as the Chamber Choir of Grand Rapids performs on Sunday.

The Chamber Choir of Grand Rapids is an auditioned mixed choir with 45 voices. They have performed locally, as well as in Russia, Austria, and with the

For their Sounds of Spring Concert, they will be performing classical, religious, and contemporary music, as well as debuting a new original piece never sung before in front of an audience.

The concert will start at 3 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Adalbert at 654 Davis North West. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the door or at Schuler Book in advance.

For more information, visit chamberchoirgr.org.