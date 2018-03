Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- Emily Droste and Hannah Spitzley each scored 13 points as Pewamo-Westphalia beat Kent City 45-30 in a class C quarterfinal at Cedar Springs High School Tuesday night.

Zara Weber and Kenzie Bowers each scored 12 points to lead Kent City (22-4).

The Pirates (25-0) will play Detroit Edison (22-1) Thursday at noon at Calvin College in the 1st class C state semifinal. P-W lost to Edison in last years class C state championship game.