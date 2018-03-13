Smart Shopper: Donate items for Goodwill, get Younkers coupons

Clean out your closets, save on new spring fashions and help transform lives in your local community! Talk about a great opportunity, right?

From March 14-24, you can drop off clothing, shoes, accessories and household goods for Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids at the Younkers store in Grandville in the Rivertown Crossing Mall. By doing so, you will receive three generous coupons for each item donated, for up to 30 percent off on apparel, 15 percent on cosmetics and fragrances to us at Younkers in-store and online.

Types of suggested donations:

Men’s and Ladies’ shirts & blouses

Skirts

Dresses

Men’s and Ladies’ denim

Men’s and Ladies’ business suits

Men’s, Ladies’ and Children’s outerwear

Shoes (athletic, dress, and casual)

Jewelry

Accessories, belts, scarves

Soft home goods such as blankets and bedspreads

Luggage

There is also an option of donating $1 in-store or online to receive additional Goodwill Sale event coupons. Where do those donations go and what do they help with? They all support Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids’ employment placement and job training programs.

For more information on this opportunity, go to bonton.com/goodwill