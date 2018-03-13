Study: Michigan ranks 37th for highest income tax nationwide

MICHIGAN — Twenty-nine percent of people reported that they like their in-laws more than the IRS according to a new study by Wallethub.

Tax Day is April 17 and with is quickly approaching Wallethub conducted a Taxpayer Survey and a Tax Rates by State report.

According to the report, Michigan is 42nd highest nationwide for overall effective state and local tax rate, 37th highest in income tax, 43rd highest in real-estate tax, 26th highest in vehicle property tax and 11th highest in sales and excise tax.

The Wallethub survey revealed that 90 percent of people believe the government doesn’t spent tax dollars wisely, 30 percent said their biggest fear when it comes to Tax Day is doing the math wrong and fewer than four out of 10 people are happy with the President’s tax reforms.

Twenty-four reported that they would get an ‘IRS’ tattoo, 13 percent said they prefer a cold shower more than the IRS and 69 percent believe that current tax reforms are better for corporations.