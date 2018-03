Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- In order raise awareness and money for Breast Cancer Research, DeGraaf Interriors is hosting Pink Ladies Night Out on Tuesday evening.

The event is set to take place at DeGraff Interiors located at 6450 28th Avenue in Hudsonville at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $15 and all the money raised will be donated to Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids.

The night will include giveaways of prizes such as PINK! tickets and an Amazon Echo.