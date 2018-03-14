Caledonia 8th grader found dead

CALEDONIA, Mich. – Caledonia schools announced Wednesday that an 8th grader at Duncan Lake Middle School has died.

In a letter sent home to parents, principal Ryan Graham say that Kyle Oaks was found dead Wednesday. No other details about Kyle’s death were released.

The school is providing counselors for students Wednesday and Thursday. Graham said in the letter he was speaking with Duncan Lake 8th graders about the loss. Thursday, the school will be providing more information to all the students.