Fun facts about National Potato Chip Day

Posted 12:10 PM, March 14, 2018, by

It's National Potato Chip Day! Better Made, a company based in Detroit, made sure we didn't go without snacks to celebrate.

Here's some fun facts about potato chips:

  • The potato chip turns 165 this year (Better Made has been around for 88.)
  • The first recipe for potato chips was called "Fried Shavings" and appeared in a cookbook from 1824.
  • It takes about 10,000 pounds of potatoes to make 2,500 pounds of potato chips.
  • Potato chips were considered an unessential food during World War II, and production was stopped completely. After many people protested, the War Production Board reversed their decision and brought them back.
  • The average person eats six pounds of potato chips a year.
  • Michigan eats more chips per capita than any other state.

