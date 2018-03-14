× Kent County K9 Hockey Nights with the Grand Rapids Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The Kent County Sheriff Department K-9 Unit and the Grand Rapids Griffins are teaming up to give you a great discount on tickets for all remaining home games!

Ticket prices for upper level seating are between $14-17 with no taxes and fees, while lower level tickets are between $20-24. That’s up to $5 off per ticket.

To order, click here and enter: “KCSD-K9”

Then choose your seats and make your purchase.

Game dates are March 14th, 16th, 17th, 28th, 30th & April 14th.

All games start at 7PM at the Van Andel Arena. Doors open at 6PM

A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Kent County Sheriff Dept K-9 Unit.