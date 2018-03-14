Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. They aren't quite the Harlem Globetrotters, but there were some good laughs on the court as some Fox 17 team members and other local media faced off against comedians.

Garry Frank and Derek Francis were on the celebrity team for Laughsketball at the DeltaPlex in Walker. Other local TV and radio personalities were there as well, including Annie Szatkowski, who was on the dance team.

After a close game, the celebrities ended up winning.

Tuesday night's game was just one of several free events going on throughout Laughfest.

2. The Humane Society of West Michigan saw huge success with their Paw, Claws and Corks event.

The results are in, and Monday's fundraiser brought in about $220,000 for the Humane Society of West Michigan. That's about $20,000 more than last year, making the 2-18 event the biggest one so far.

3. Saint Patrick's Day is this weekend, which means Irish on Ionia is right around the corner too.

This year's party is on Saturday, the same day as the actual holiday. It's hailed as Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day Street Party.

The event stretches along Ionia Avenue, from Oakes to Fulton, and Weston to Commerce, all in downtown Grand Rapids.

Tickets are still available, and they cost between $20 and $65. The event goes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4. Snuggie owners may be able to snuggle up to some cash. The company behind the blanket agreeing to pay more than $7.2 million to people who bought the product.

The Federal Trade Commission sued AllStar Marketing Group for promising customers a "buy one, get one free" deal, but then charging people for more products.

Over 218,000 customers will receive checks of around $33. The checks must be cashed within 60 days.

5. Walmart is set to expand its online grocery delivery service to 800 stores by year's end.

They'll offer same-day delivery of fresh produce, meat, and seafood, along with non-perishable items.

Orders will be packaged in store by "personal shoppers" and deliveries will be made by partners like Uber.

The service carries a $10 delivery fee, and each order must be $30 or more.