Newaygo Co. woman, 31, reported missing

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman from Newaygo County.

Becky Miller was last seen Saturday, March 10 in Mecosta Township. Police say in a release that she has not shown up for work since then and her family has not heard from her.

Miller is believed to be traveling with John Kempisty, a 44-year-old Newaygo County man, officials said Wednesday in a release. They may be traveling in a red four-door 1999 Pontiac Grand Am with Michigan plate DTY8655.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Miller being reported missing and are asking for the public’s help to find her. No additional information about the case was released.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Mount Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.