Troy, Michigan police department to get cat after Twitter campaign

Posted 11:47 AM, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:53AM, March 14, 2018

File photo - Getty images

TROY, Mich. (AP) — An eastern Michigan police department will get a police cat following a successful social media campaign.

The Troy Police Department launched an initiative March 6 to reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April, with the incentive of adding a furry feline to their team. The department had just over 4,000 followers when the campaign began.

The #WeWantAPoliceCat movement took just eight days to reach the goal.

The department’s Twitter drew followers through a slew of humorous tweets, beginning with a photo of a cat wearing sunglasses and a sheriff’s hat.

Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the department will work with the Humane Society to bring in a cat. The department is now looking for a cat that would be a good fit and deciding on a handler. The animal will be used for therapeutic purposes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment