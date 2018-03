× Troy, Michigan police department to get cat after Twitter campaign

TROY, Mich. (AP) โ€” An eastern Michigan police department will get a police cat following a successful social media campaign.

The Troy Police Department launched an initiative March 6 to reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April, with the incentive of adding a furry feline to their team. The department had just over 4,000 followers when the campaign began.

The #WeWantAPoliceCat movement took just eight days to reach the goal.

The department’s Twitter drew followers through a slew of humorous tweets, beginning with a photo of a cat wearing sunglasses and a sheriff’s hat.

Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the department will work with the Humane Society to bring in a cat. The department is now looking for a cat that would be a good fit and deciding on a handler. The animal will be used for therapeutic purposes.

When do we find time to tweet about cats… maybe when drivers are rifling through 6 years of expired proof of insurance in the glovebox ๐Ÿ˜บ — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 13, 2018