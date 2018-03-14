West Michigan students ‘walkout’

WEST MICHIGAN -- A month after seventeen lives were taken during the United States' deadliest mass school shooting, schools and students across the nation are planning walk outs to promote their rights and safety in schools.
"A lot of the students here at City are very involved citizens which is a really great thing about our culture here. The student response was relatively positive in terms of wanting to participate in the walk out and make our voices heard and stand in solidarity with other students," said Gabrielle Rabon, a student at Grand Rapids City High Middle School. "I just think it is a really good opportunity to see how we can civilly protest and be involved with the political and global conversations about our nation and its culture and the state we want it to be in without coming across as childish or rash or radical or causing anyone harm."
Many West Michigan schools are planning on beginning the walk out at 10 a.m. and for 17 minutes they will show their support for victims of the Parkland school shooting.
"It isn't just about the walk out or Parkland or about the march on the 24th," said Ellie Lancaster, a student at Grand Rapids City High Middle School. "It is movement that won't stop until we have safety in schools so this isn't just going to die, this isn't just a fad."
Some of the schools participating are:
- City High Middle School
- Walker Park
- Muskegon Area Career Tech Center
- Kenowa Hills High School
- Northview High School
- Byron Center High School
- East Kentwood High School
- Godwin Heights High School
- Grandville High School
- Forest Hills Central High School
- East Grand Rapids High School
- Forest Hills Eastern High School
- Grand Rapids Christian High School
- WKK Prep Library
- Kalamazoo Central High School
- Western Michigan University
- Mattawan High School
- Loy Norrix High School
- Calendonia High School
- Portage Central Middle School
- North Muskegon School District
- Milwood Middle School
- Northridge High School
- Grandville Middle School
- Jenison High School
"I think the most important thing to note is that this isn't a political issue, it is a matter of safety for students in schools and no one regardless of party affiliation or political beliefs whatsoever can feel safe in a school where there is the potential of gun violence especially if you are a student that feels kind of powerless in response to that," Rabon said. "I think it is really nice that students nationwide have stood up and said 'we are here for those schools who have suffered and we are fed up with it and we are not standing for this kind of treatment.'"
4 comments
Paul Brandt
As a tax payer I want a refund for that day! Don’t waste my tax dollars grandstanding to take away my rights. If you’re going to march, march against abortion, murders happen daily!
Dimitry
It will be ok snowflake, human lived matter after birth as well.
Unslaved
These kids are all willing to “walk out” but not a single one has the courage to befriend “the weird kid.”
Michael
The shooters have been school kids. So they are are protesting themselves? They are the bullies. They are the ones with cliques. They create these problems.
From a safety aspect this walkout would be a shooters dream. Of course the adults get to worry about that because as adults we think of these things. Make the school less safe as you are demonstrating for school safety. Completely nonsensical.