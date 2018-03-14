West Michigan students ‘walkout’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- A month after seventeen lives were taken during the United States' deadliest mass school shooting, schools and students across the nation are planning walk outs to promote their rights and safety in schools.

"A lot of the students here at City are very involved citizens which is a really great thing about our culture here. The student response was relatively positive in terms of wanting to participate in the walk out and make our voices heard and stand in solidarity with other students," said Gabrielle Rabon, a student at Grand Rapids City High Middle School. "I just think it is a really good opportunity to see how we can civilly protest and be involved with the political and global conversations about our nation and its culture and the state we want it to be in without coming across as childish or rash or radical or causing anyone harm."

Many West Michigan schools are planning on beginning the walk out at 10 a.m. and for 17 minutes they will show their support for victims of the Parkland school shooting.

"It isn't just about the walk out or Parkland or about the march on the 24th," said Ellie Lancaster, a student at Grand Rapids City High Middle School. "It is movement that won't stop until we have safety in schools so this isn't just going to die, this isn't just a fad."

Some of the schools participating are:

City High Middle School

Walker Park

Muskegon Area Career Tech Center

Kenowa Hills High School

Northview High School

Byron Center High School

East Kentwood High School

Godwin Heights High School

Grandville High School

Forest Hills Central High School

East Grand Rapids High School

Forest Hills Eastern High School

Grand Rapids Christian High School

WKK Prep Library

Kalamazoo Central High School

Western Michigan University

Mattawan High School

Loy Norrix High School

Calendonia High School

Portage Central Middle School

North Muskegon School District

Milwood Middle School

Northridge High School

Grandville Middle School

Jenison High School

"I think the most important thing to note is that this isn't a political issue, it is a matter of safety for students in schools and no one regardless of party affiliation or political beliefs whatsoever can feel safe in a school where there is the potential of gun violence especially if you are a student that feels kind of powerless in response to that," Rabon said. "I think it is really nice that students nationwide have stood up and said 'we are here for those schools who have suffered and we are fed up with it and we are not standing for this kind of treatment.'"