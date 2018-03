Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- West Ottawa was a perfect 12-12 at the free throw line in overtime in a 46-42 win over Muskegon to win a class A regional title Monday night at Grandville High School.

Tyler Bosma led the Panthers (23-2) with 19 points. Eeonte Tornes scored 22 for the Big Reds (20-4).

West Ottawa advances to play East Lansing (22-3) in a class A quarterfinal at Lansing Eastern High School next Tuesday.