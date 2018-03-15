Discover summer camps for the kids at GRKIDS Summer Camps Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are plenty of options when it comes to summer camps for kids in West Michigan, but a lot of parents don't know where to start looking. Parents can get all the information they need for summer camps in the area at the first ever GRKIDS Summer Camps Fair.

Tickets to the event are sold out, but there will be a live stream on Facebook so people can still get the information they need for summer camps. There will be a raffle for live stream viewers for a chance to win a free week of summer camp. All Facebook users have to do is RSVP to the Facebook event to enter.

The Summer Camps Fair is happening on March 18 from 1-5 p.m at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

See the full list of summer camps that will be at the fair at grkids.com/camps.