Kalamazoo man arrested after fleeing from police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo man was arrested early Thursday morning on drug charges after leading police on a short chase.

Officers say they pulled the 48-year-old man over in the 800 block of Woodward Avenue for a traffic violation. When the officer started towards the vehicle, the man got out and ran away. The officer chased him and caught him in a nearby yard. A second officer arrived and they were able to take the man into custody.

Officers say they found the man to have multiple bags of crack cocaine and heroin in his possession. Neither the officers, nor the suspect were injured.

The man will likely be charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession of Heroin and Resisting and Obstructing.

Anyone with more information should contact the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.