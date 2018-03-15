Kalamazoo storage facility repeatedly broken into, owner says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Police are looking for the suspects who broke into a storage center twice in the last two weeks.

The business manager of Five Star Store It, 504 E. Michigan Avenue, says the first incident happened on March 3rd.

He says surveillance video shows the suspects ripping apart a chain link fence that lines the storage facility, and then breaking into 22 units.

The owner replaced the fence, and hired a security company to patrol the grounds but a week later, he says 20 more units were broken into.

The owner says he's beefing up security again, but wants the city to step up it's police patrols.

The damage is estimated to cost tens of thousands of dollars and it's still not clear what the thieves stole either.

If you know anything, call police.