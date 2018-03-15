Man charged in Van Buren Co. after 2 state chase

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An Indiana man is facing charges in Van Buren County after a two-state police chase on Wednesday.

Anthony Blatz was arraigned Thursday on charges of fleeing and eluding police and failure to stop after a collision.

Blatz was arrested Wednesday after a police chase in Indiana and southwestern Michigan. Michigan State Police say he and his wife stopped their vehicle in Paw Paw and fled before meeting up with two other people they knew from Indiana and getting into a second vehicle.

When authorities tried to stop that vehicle, police say the driver was pushed out by one of the suspects and they drove away.

Police say they pursued the second vehicle until an officer used a PIT maneuver to stop it in the area of 102nd Street and M-40 in Allegan County’s Trowbridge Township. No injuries were reported.

Blatz and his wife, whose name was not released, were both taken into custody. It’s unclear if she’s facing any charges. A third person in the vehicle was questioned by police, but officials said Wednesday there was no indication that they were involved in any crimes.

Prior to the chase, Blatz was wanted on outstanding warrants in Indiana.