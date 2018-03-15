× Michigan school district cancels classes after gun found, student arrested

PITTSFORD, Mich. (AP) — Schools in a southern Michigan district have been closed and a 13-year-old student arrested after a handgun was found in a school building.

Classes were cancelled Thursday in Pittsford Area Schools. Pittsford is southwest of Detroit.

The Hillsdale County sheriff’s office says in a statement that school officials found the handgun in a locker Wednesday after receiving a tip. The school was placed on lockdown.

Deputies say they searched the student’s possessions and found a possible “destructive device” which was removed from the school and later disposed of by a state police bomb squad.

Authorities questioned the student at the school. Additional evidence was removed from his home. He has been turned over to the county’s probate court system.

Classes are expected to resume Friday.