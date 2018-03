Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Rickea Johnson scored 25 points to lead defending state champion Detroit Edison past Pewamo-Westphalia in a class C state semifinal game Thursday at Calvin College.

The Pirates (25-1) were led by senior Emily Spitzley who scored 14 points, sophomore Ellie Droste added 11.

The Pioneers out rebounded P-W 35-23 including 17-8 on the offensive glass.