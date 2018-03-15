Live – Fox News – Bridge Collapse in Florida

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida; fatalities reported

Posted 2:19 PM, March 15, 2018, by , Updated at 02:43PM, March 15, 2018

Photo from Miami news helicopter

(CNN) — Multiple people have died as a result of a pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in Miami, according to a spokesman with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

Aerial footage from the scene showed cars crushed underneath the bridge.

The bridge was just installed Saturday. According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU’s website, it cost $14.2 million to build, and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation.

 

