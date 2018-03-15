Police: Man threatens to shoot clerk during Ada gas station robbery

ADA, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed an Ada gas station on Thursday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man entered the AGO station, 7100 E. Fulton St., at about 7:33 p.m. and told the clerk to give him money or he would shoot her.  No weapon was displayed during the robbery, officials said.

The clerk filled a paper bag with money and gave it to the man. Officials say he fled toward the back of the building after the robbery.

The suspect is described by police as a black male who is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark jeans and a hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.  Officials say his face was also covered.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616-632-6100.

