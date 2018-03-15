Smart Shopper: Local indoor children’s sales galore

I am not ashamed to say that roughly 85 to 90 percent of our son’s clothing comes from a thrift store or consignment sale. If it’s new, usually it was found on a clearance rack. But for those of you who spend top dollar and donate it, thank you! We enjoy your finds very much. I’m not the only one who loves the thrill of the hunt. Until the weather cooperates for those outdoor garage sales, just know that so many wonderful, huge indoor sales are taking place around West Michigan.

If you know of upcoming indoor sales, I’d love to hear about them. Please email smartshopper@fox17online.com or reach out to me on Facebook.