Smart Shopper: Local indoor children’s sales galore

I am not ashamed to say that roughly 85 to 90 percent of our son’s clothing comes from a thrift store or consignment sale. If it’s new, usually it was found on a clearance rack. But for those of you who spend top dollar and donate it, thank you! We enjoy your finds very much. I’m not the only one who loves the thrill of the hunt. Until the weather cooperates for those outdoor garage sales, just know that so many wonderful, huge indoor sales are taking place around West Michigan.
- NE GR MOPS Spring Kids Consignment Sale : March 16-17 at Knapp Street Reformed Church, 4025 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids. Both days the doors open at 9 am, ending the first day at 6pm and the second day at noon. If there’s something a child needs from clothing and shoes to high chairs and swings, this sale will have it. Also some maternity items as well.
- Mom 2 Mom Sale : Saturday, March 17 from 9am to 1pm at Friendship Christian Reformed Church, 190 100th St. SE in Byron Center.
- Vanguard Mom 2 Mom Sale : Saturday, March 17 from 9am to 2pm at Vanguard Charter Academy, 1620 52nd St in Wyoming.
- Just Between Friends : March 21-24 at the Delta Plex in Grand Rapids. However, if you are a first-time parent/grandparent (within past 12 months), a foster parent you can enjoy a presale Tuesday, March 20 from 5pm to 9pm for free! The same is true for teachers, military and first responders. But please, pre-register using the link. This sale is so massive and well-organized, if I do say so myself. Gently loved items and some that are even brand new. Your savings on books, clothing, accessories, baby gear, sports equipment and beyond equates to about 50 to 90 percent off retail price. They accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover. Click here to snag your free admission pass for the very first day, too.
- Thornapple MOPS Consignment Sale : March 22-24 at Thornapple Covenant Church, 6595 Cascade SE in Grand Rapids. For $5 you can enjoy the presale on the 22nd from 6pm to 8pm. Regular sale hours are March 23, 9am to Noon and 5pm to 8pm followed by 9am to noon on March 24.
- Little POSH gr : It’s a consignment store that I fell in love with even before I had a child of my own. It’s sad to see a business close, but there are some great discounts up until their last day of March 24. Most of the store is aimed at babies and children, but you will find some ladies clothing and shoes, as well. Through the 17th, enjoy 25 percent off clothing, toys and equipment. From March 19-21, the percentage off those same items jumps to 35 percent followed by 50 percent remaining items from March 22-24.
- All About Kids Sale : Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at ResLife Church, 5100 Ivanrest, Grandville. Friday’s hours are 9am to 3pm and enjoy half-price on Saturday from 8:30am to Noon.
- Mom 2 Mom Sale : Saturday, March 24 at Central Montcalm High School gymnasium in Stanton, running from 8am to 2pm.
- Mom 2 Mom Sale : Saturday, March 24 at Ken Krum Center located at 505 E.Clay St. in Schoolcraft. Admission is $1 for adults, kids are free. Table and admission funds help Schoocraft Community Co-op
- West K Mom 2 Mom Sale : Saturday, March 24 from 8am to Noon at West Kalamazoo Christian Church, 454 S. Drake Rd. From 8 am to 9 am there is an early bird entry for adults, just $3. From 9am to Noon, the entry fee is only $1, kids are free.
- Mom 2 Mom Spring Sale : Sunday, March 25 starting at 10am at Newaygo Middle School, 850 76th St.
If you know of upcoming indoor sales, I’d love to hear about them. Please email smartshopper@fox17online.com or reach out to me on Facebook.