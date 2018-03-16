Police, Irish on Ionia organizers give St. Patrick’s Day safety tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's almost time to dig out your green gear and head Downtown for what some are calling one of Grand Rapid's biggest parties of the year.

And while ‘Irish On Ionia’ is all about having fun, police and organizers also want you to keep a few safety tips in mind.

It's no secret that people tend to drink quite a bit of alcohol on St. Patrick's Day. But taking extra precautions is the best way to keep the good times rolling.

"We couldn't be more excited. It's going to be the party of the year in Grand Rapids," says Irish on Ionia organizer Chris Knape of Barfly Ventures.

Police are asking people to be mindful of how much alcohol they consume.

"The more alcohol that's consumed out there, the more chance of a traumatic incident to happen," says Michigan State Police Trooper Chris Jerard.

State Police say on holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, sometimes the partying can go too far.

"Unfortunately, every time we do have a weekend like this, or a holiday weekend, where we're going to have people out that are going to be having a little bit more fun than just your average weekend, we, as Michigan State Troopers and other law enforcement agencies in Michigan, seem to see an increase in traffic related incidents as well and typically involving alcohol," says Jerard.

And if that happens, your fun could quickly come to an end.

"We have kicked people out in the past and we will do that if they've over consumed," says Knape.

Irish On Ionia has run smoothly in the past and Grand Rapids Police say that's thanks in part to the heightened police presence.

"We'll have officers down there, we'll have plenty of uniformed officers, we'll have mounted unit down there as well. We tap into the Kent County Traffic Squad; those officers there give us a big hand," says GRPD Lt. Patrick Dean.

And using common sense while enjoying the luck of the Irish can help save you a trip to jail or worse the hospital.

"Drink responsibly and use the Uber if you can and have a designated driver. Don't overdo, you know, it's a fun day it's going to be great weather. We're expecting huge crowds down there and everybody look out for each other, and have a good time but keep it safe," says Lt. Dean.

Fulton to Cherry street will be blocked off later on tonight for Irish On Ionia. Organizers worked with Uber to set up drop off locations close up and public transportation can drop you off right near the entrance to the event. In other words, there is no need to drink and drive. Please use a designated driver or one of the many transportation options provided.