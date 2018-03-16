Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Grand Rapids Symphony orchestra announced its 2018 Picnic Pops schedule.

The outdoor concerts will kick off on July 12 at the Cannonsburg Ski Area, with a fireworks show. There will also be an 80's Rewind Night, and a mashup of Beethoven and Coldplay.

Tickets are now available at picnicpops.org. People can get a discount if they sign up for the subscription.

2. On Sunday, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will be free, thanks to a sponsorship from the Kent County Farm Bureau.

That means there won't be a charge for general admission, and people can check out agriculture themed activities from the bureau, on top of the museum's exhibits.

The traveling exhibit, Water's Extreme Journey, will also be free.

The deal will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. Get ready for road closures in downtown Grand Rapids, workers will be doing utility and road work ahead of construction for the new Studio Park Development.

Starting Monday Cherry Street, between Grandville and the U.S. 131 ramps, will close. Drivers will still be able to get onto 131 from Cherry Street however, detours will be posted for drivers.

The closure is expected to be in effect for about three weeks, and Cherry Street should be open by April 9.

The new Studio Park Development will include apartments, a hotel, office space, and a movie theater. Crews are expected to break ground on the project sometime in April or May.

4. A NASA astronaut found out he's no longer the same as his genetic twin after spending a year in space.

Astronaut Scott Kelly, is no longer fully the "spitting image" of his twin brother, astronaut Mark Kelly.

Scott Kelly spent a year aboard the International Space Station, returning in March of 2016, and came back with different DNA. NASA now says Scott Kelly's DNA is 7 percent different than that of Mark's, while Mark stayed on Earth during that year.

The two were part of a twin study, and researchers hope the information proves useful in new treatments and preventive measures in health.

5. Thoughtless meal planning is always a win, so Blue Apron plans to expand its services to stores.

Currently the company sends boxes of ingredients to subscribers' doorsteps, for $10 per meal.

The change comes as more grocers started getting into the meal-kit business too, including Walmart.

So far, Blue Apron hasn't released any details about which stores it plans to expand to.