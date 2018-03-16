Smart Shopper: Sales-a-plenty at retailers this weekend

It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend to get out of the house here in West Michigan. If you have shopping on the agenda, here are some great sales I found. Have a busy scheduled and can only do shopping from your phone? I’ve included some great online deals, too.

Macy’s : Enjoy 20 to 70 percent off clearance throughout the store. They boast having roughly 25,000 deals from Friday, March 16-17. One amazing deal I found was so many great 3 piece comforter sets marked down to $17.99! Following this link.

Old Navy : Ready to add to your summer dress collection? Old Navy has up to 50 percent off in their Spring Sale on select styles for women and girls.

Hobby Lobby : Some wonderful sales happening through March 17 at Hobby Lobby. Home decor, ranging from clocks and mirrors to candles, all marked 50 percent. Not to mention, they are having a Paper Crafts Blowout Sale which includes 50 percent off.

Carters : The Carter’s Outlet stores have spring pajamas at a door buster price of $5.97. Click here to find an outlet near you.

Walmart : These prices almost seem too good to be true. Three piece infant Bon Bebe newborn outfits up to size 6-9 months for only $3! Many offer the option to buy online and pick up in store for free.

