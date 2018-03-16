Spring Break Fun; Take a tour of Craig’s Cruisers latest expansion

Posted 10:57 AM, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:56AM, March 16, 2018

They say Craig's Cruisers is where the fun never ends, that's even more true with their latest expansion. Along with their video games and go-karts, they've added a bunch of new attractions like a Ninja Warrior course, a trampoline park, a brand new laser tag area, and even an indoor roller coaster, just in time for Spring Break!

Leigh Ann and Todd went to test out all the new additions to Craig's Cruiser's Grand Rapids location.

Check out all of Craig's Cruisers specials and promotions at craigscruisers.com.

