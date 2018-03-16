Thome, Flaherty help Michigan beat Northern Colorado 75-61

WACO, Texas (AP) — Hallie Thome scored 24 points, Katelynn Flaherty added 20 and seventh-seeded Michigan defeated No. 10 Northern Colorado 75-61 on Friday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines shot 57 percent from the floor and took advantage of their size at nearly every position to dominate on the boards, 33-18. They were also more aggressive going to the basket, and that manifested itself in a 23-15 edge from the free throw line. Northern Colorado had 10 of its free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

Michigan (23-9) pulled away with a 20-4 run that turned a 7-6 deficit into a 26-11 lead that eventually stretched as far as 32-14. Thome scored 10 straight points for the Wolverines during that stretch and finished with six rebounds and tied Flaherty for the team lead with four assists.

Savannah Scott led Northern Colorado with 23 points and four steals. Big Sky Player of the Year Savannah Smith had 14 for the Bears, who won 13 straight games before Friday to earn their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.