Two parole absconders captured in Mason Co., charged with several break-ins

MASON COUNTY, Mich. – Two parole absconders are back in custody after an overnight search in Mason County.

Deputies were called to the Holiday Inn Express in the 4000 block of West U.S. 10 Wednesday night regarding a suspicious situation. An employee had to called to report a found backpack with exposed wires plugged into an outlet. Deputies determined it was a cell phone charger plugged into phones inside the bag.

A deputy made contact with a woman at the scene who turned out to be a parole absconder. A man at the scene then ran away.

The deputy and a K9 tracked the man to the nearby Meijer, where he was found hiding inside the store Thursday morning. He was also determined to be absconding from parole.

The two were both charged Friday morning with four counts of breaking and entering, one count of safe breaking and one count of possessing burglary tools. Investigators determined the break-ins have allegedly taken place over the past month at businesses in Amber and Pere Marquette Townships.