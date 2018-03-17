A sunny weekend in West Michigan

Posted 8:08 AM, March 17, 2018, by

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have sunny skies for this Saint Patrick’s Day holiday! We will start with some cloud cover south of I-96 that will break up by the afternoon. High pressure will continue to build into the region leaving us with dry conditions and sunny skies all weekend long. Temperatures will be warmer this weekend in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

West Michigan will hold on to the “warmth” and sunshine through the weekend before having temperatures dip back by mid-week. Spring officially kicks off Tuesday with cooler air and partly cloudy skies. West Michigan will continue on a long stretch of dry weather through our full 7-day forecast.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s